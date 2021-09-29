Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] moved down -8.15: Why It’s Important

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] slipped around -0.04 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.47 at the close of the session, down -8.15%. The company report on September 11, 2021 that Northern Dynasty Reacts to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Decision To Remand or Vacate Its 2019 Withdrawal Notice.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of Northern Dynasty’s prospectus supplement dated June 21, 2021 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated July 2, 2020.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company”) is disappointed in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (“EPA”) decision to file a motion for remand with vacatur in relation to a lawsuit brought by Trout Unlimited and other environmental groups against the EPA, challenging the federal agency’s July 2019 decision to withdraw its previously issued ‘Proposed Determination’ with respect to Alaska’s Pebble Project.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock is now 46.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NAK Stock saw the intraday high of $0.51 and lowest of $0.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.26, which means current price is +46.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.83M shares, NAK reached a trading volume of 17305346 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.05 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

How has NAK stock performed recently?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.24. With this latest performance, NAK shares gained by 15.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.36 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4354, while it was recorded at 0.5175 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5359 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]

There are presently around $33 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 27,695,248, which is approximately 3.412% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., holding 13,492,283 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.37 million in NAK stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $5.04 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly 82.066% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 9,012,574 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 2,036,321 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 58,515,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,564,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,059,194 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 675,883 shares during the same period.