Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] fell -36.26% so far this year. What now?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] slipped around -0.33 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $5.80 at the close of the session, down -5.38%. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Nano Dimension Announces Collaboration with Fraunhofer Institute to Develop the Next Generation of 3D Printing Systems.

Collaboration with Leading German Institute to Focus on Pushing the Boundaries of 3D Printing Technology.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (Nasdaq: NNDM), an industry leading Additively Manufactured Electronics (AME) and Printed Electronics (PE) manufacturing system provider, announced a collaboration with the Fraunhofer Institute for Manufacturing Engineering and Automation IPA (Fraunhofer IPA), one of Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft’s (the Institute) largest institutes.

Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is now -36.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NNDM Stock saw the intraday high of $6.08 and lowest of $5.77 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 17.89, which means current price is +10.90% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.57M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 6100183 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 378.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.07.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.29. With this latest performance, NNDM shares dropped by -4.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 267.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.14, while it was recorded at 6.06 for the last single week of trading, and 8.34 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -1050.84 and a Gross Margin at -24.18. Nano Dimension Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1426.71.

Return on Total Capital for NNDM is now -10.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.56. Additionally, NNDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] managed to generate an average of -$557,402 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 89.80 and a Current Ratio set at 90.10.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]

There are presently around $302 million, or 23.10% of NNDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNDM stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 16,372,053, which is approximately 26.257% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,539,178 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $26.33 million in NNDM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.06 million in NNDM stock with ownership of nearly 59.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano Dimension Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNDM] by around 19,718,410 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 10,645,702 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 21,725,555 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,089,667 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNDM stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,689,563 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,189,478 shares during the same period.