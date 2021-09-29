Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] moved up 2.14: Why It’s Important

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] jumped around 0.13 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.21 at the close of the session, up 2.14%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that META Announces Global Innovation Research Program to Accelerate Metamaterial Breakthroughs.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FRA:MMAT) a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites, announced a global strategic co-development initiative, called “Ideas for Innovation” (“i4i”). This new outreach program builds upon ten years of shaping the field of metamaterial science in partnership with top researchers from around the world and four years of scaling META’s proprietary manufacturing tools to develop disruptive, sustainable products and solutions.

BRINGING NEW MATERIALS TO MARKET.

Meta Materials Inc. stock is now 343.57% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MMAT Stock saw the intraday high of $6.53 and lowest of $5.73 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 21.76, which means current price is +355.95% above from all time high which was touched on 06/21/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 20.55M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 36060120 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1370.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.52. With this latest performance, MMAT shares gained by 50.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 71.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1109.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.10 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.14, while it was recorded at 5.57 for the last single week of trading, and 4.44 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2245.46 and a Gross Margin at -421.73. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6609.76.

Return on Total Capital for MMAT is now -12.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -92.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 130.91. Additionally, MMAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] managed to generate an average of -$3,195,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]

There are presently around $112 million, or 6.50% of MMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MMAT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,402,975, which is approximately 1370.089% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,166,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.66 million in MMAT stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $19.61 million in MMAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Meta Materials Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:MMAT] by around 13,139,737 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 1,160,485 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 3,723,774 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,023,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MMAT stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,130,673 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 777,559 shares during the same period.