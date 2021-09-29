Macquarie slashes price target on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] – find out why.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] loss -5.88% or -2.31 points to close at $36.99 with a heavy trading volume of 39130273 shares. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Hymn Writers Keith and Kristyn Getty Release Official Music Video for ‘It Is Well With My Soul’.

It opened the trading session at $38.90, the shares rose to $39.13 and dropped to $36.88, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMC points out that the company has recorded 257.39% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -1836.65% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 86.66M shares, AMC reached to a volume of 39130273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 3.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.68.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.71. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -9.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 257.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 653.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.51 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.81, while it was recorded at 39.27 for the last single week of trading, and 23.40 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $4,718 million, or 25.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,434,498, which is approximately 18.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,482,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $303.74 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 204 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 27,894,216 shares. Additionally, 140 investors decreased positions by around 15,550,967 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 84,111,186 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,556,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,099,202 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,879,864 shares during the same period.