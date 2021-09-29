Lucid Group Inc. [LCID] gain 145.15% so far this year. What now?

Lucid Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LCID] plunged by -$1.35 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $26.41 during the day while it closed the day at $24.54. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Lucid Starts Production of the Groundbreaking Lucid Air in Arizona; Customer Deliveries to Begin in October.

-Lucid Production Preview Week events begin at Lucid’s factory in Casa Grande, AZ, with customers, media and policymakers, including Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, in attendance.

-First Lucid Air customer-quality cars driven off the assembly line after achieving EPA certification, as well as achieving FMVSS safety certification.

Lucid Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LCID stock has declined by -6.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.38% and gained 145.15% year-on date.

The market cap for LCID stock reached $39.71 billion, with 258.75 million shares outstanding and 207.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 21.72M shares, LCID reached a trading volume of 35651374 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lucid Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Lucid Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on LCID stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lucid Group Inc. is set at 1.72 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for LCID in the course of the last twelve months was 729.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

LCID stock trade performance evaluation

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, LCID shares gained by 16.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 149.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LCID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.53 for Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.59, while it was recorded at 25.25 for the last single week of trading, and 22.92 for the last 200 days.

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Lucid Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Lucid Group Inc. [LCID]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $427 million, or 1.10% of LCID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LCID stocks are: COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,526,049, which is approximately 291.783% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 3,327,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $81.66 million in LCID stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $47.1 million in LCID stock with ownership of nearly -29.793% of the company’s market capitalization.

119 institutional holders increased their position in Lucid Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LCID] by around 7,114,582 shares. Additionally, 96 investors decreased positions by around 15,634,541 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 5,342,970 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,406,153 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LCID stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,926,357 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 12,945,753 shares during the same period.