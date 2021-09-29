Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] Revenue clocked in at $3.21 billion, down -1.77% YTD: What’s Next?

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE: KL] loss -8.05% or -3.55 points to close at $40.54 with a heavy trading volume of 7110745 shares. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Agnico Eagle and Kirkland Lake Gold Announce Merger of Equals to Create Highest-Quality Senior Gold Producer.

(All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted).

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle” or the “Company”) and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSX: KL) (NYSE: KL) (ASX: KLA) (“Kirkland Lake Gold”) announced that they have entered into an agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) to combine in a merger of equals (the “Merger”), with the combined company to continue under the name “Agnico Eagle Mines Limited”. The Merger will establish the new Agnico Eagle as the gold industry’s highest-quality senior producer, with the lowest unit costs, highest margins, most favourable risk profile and industry-leading best practices in key areas of environmental, social and governance (“ESG”). Upon closing of the Merger, the Company is expected to have $2.3 billion of available liquidity, a mineral reserve base of 48 million ounces of gold, (969 million tonnes at 1.53 grams per tonne), which has doubled over the last 10 years, and an extensive pipeline of development and exploration projects to drive sustainable, low-risk growth.

It opened the trading session at $39.97, the shares rose to $41.00 and dropped to $39.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KL points out that the company has recorded 27.16% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -27.81% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, KL reached to a volume of 7110745 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]:

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for KL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for KL in the course of the last twelve months was 11.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

Trading performance analysis for KL stock

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.68. With this latest performance, KL shares gained by 2.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.17 for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.74, while it was recorded at 42.37 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.94 and a Gross Margin at +56.48. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +32.02.

Return on Total Capital for KL is now 38.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 23.84. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.51. Additionally, KL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.37. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.38, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL] managed to generate an average of $367,112 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 96.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [KL]

There are presently around $5,504 million, or 62.08% of KL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KL stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 17,223,332, which is approximately 2.586% of the company’s market cap and around 4.07% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,808,972 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $478.74 million in KL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $351.58 million in KL stock with ownership of nearly 117.398% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 161 institutional holders increased their position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. [NYSE:KL] by around 17,463,470 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 12,515,634 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 105,798,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,777,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KL stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,115,041 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 3,961,804 shares during the same period.