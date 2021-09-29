Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] is 23.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE: KMI] loss -0.53% or -0.09 points to close at $16.89 with a heavy trading volume of 15902042 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Tennessee Gas Pipeline and Southwestern Energy Company Announce Responsibly Sourced Natural Gas Agreement.

Provides low-emission fuel solution for the northeastern United States.

Tennessee Gas Pipeline (TGP), a subsidiary of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE: KMI), and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) announced the initiation of a responsibly sourced natural gas (RSG) strategic agreement. The goal of the agreement is to further reduce methane emissions across the natural gas value chain by receiving and transporting RSG to market and, in this case, specifically to a market in the Northeast. RSG is natural gas that has been produced from a natural gas well and transported by companies whose operations have been independently verified as meeting certain environmental, social and governance (ESG) standards, particularly related to methane emission reductions.

It opened the trading session at $17.12, the shares rose to $17.21 and dropped to $16.82, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for KMI points out that the company has recorded 1.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -47.51% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 13.01M shares, KMI reached to a volume of 15902042 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMI shares is $18.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMI stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Kinder Morgan Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kinder Morgan Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for KMI in the course of the last twelve months was 21.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for KMI stock

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, KMI shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 16.60 for the last single week of trading, and 16.53 for the last 200 days.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.29 and a Gross Margin at +37.32. Kinder Morgan Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.92.

Return on Total Capital for KMI is now 4.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 111.31. Additionally, KMI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI] managed to generate an average of $10,072 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Kinder Morgan Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kinder Morgan Inc. go to 6.92%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kinder Morgan Inc. [KMI]

There are presently around $23,142 million, or 57.20% of KMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 180,745,619, which is approximately 13.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 169,476,131 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.86 billion in KMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.3 billion in KMI stock with ownership of nearly 4.018% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kinder Morgan Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in Kinder Morgan Inc. [NYSE:KMI] by around 103,746,447 shares. Additionally, 469 investors decreased positions by around 102,717,531 shares, while 155 investors held positions by with 1,163,716,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,370,180,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMI stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,099,951 shares, while 77 institutional investors sold positions of 6,575,256 shares during the same period.