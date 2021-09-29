Jefferies lifts Roblox Corporation [RBLX] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Roblox Corporation [NYSE: RBLX] closed the trading session at $77.05 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $77.00, while the highest price level was $79.58. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Roblox Launches Listening Parties — A New Way to Release Music.

Singer-songwriter Poppy joins the metaverse as the first musician to host a Listening Party.

Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, announced the first Roblox Listening Party — the latest innovation in music in the metaverse. With Roblox Listening Parties, artists premiere a new album in select top experiences giving them access to millions of fans who can listen to their music while they play and hang out with their friends. Roblox and leading independent record label Sumerian Records announced that Poppy will be the first artist to host a Listening Party on the platform with the debut of her new album, Flux, which will be released.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.86 percent and weekly performance of -2.28 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -16.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.34M shares, RBLX reached to a volume of 6473786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBLX shares is $91.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Roblox Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2021, representing the official price target for Roblox Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $85, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on RBLX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roblox Corporation is set at 3.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 83.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for RBLX in the course of the last twelve months was 73.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Roblox Corporation [RBLX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, RBLX shares dropped by -9.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Roblox Corporation [RBLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.00, while it was recorded at 80.74 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Roblox Corporation [RBLX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.81 and a Gross Margin at +9.85. Roblox Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.41.

Return on Total Capital for RBLX is now -285.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -355.89. Additionally, RBLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 373.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.66.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.Roblox Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roblox Corporation go to 1.10%.

There are presently around $16,466 million, or 80.40% of RBLX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBLX stocks are: MERITECH CAPITAL ASSOCIATES V L.L.C. with ownership of 36,639,427, which is approximately -20% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 27,392,297 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.11 billion in RBLX stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $1.44 billion in RBLX stock with ownership of nearly 268.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Roblox Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 367 institutional holders increased their position in Roblox Corporation [NYSE:RBLX] by around 75,730,250 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 29,926,219 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 108,052,523 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,708,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBLX stock had 220 new institutional investments in for a total of 25,992,679 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,972,789 shares during the same period.