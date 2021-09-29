JD.com Inc. [JD] stock Downgrade by DZ Bank analyst, price target now $62

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] slipped around -1.01 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $75.42 at the close of the session, down -1.32%. The company report on September 6, 2021 that JD.com Announces New Appointments for JD.com and JD Retail.

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: JD and HKEX: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Lei Xu as President of JD.com, Mr. Lijun Xin as CEO of JD Retail and Mr. Enlin Jin as CEO of JD Health International Inc. (“JD Health”), effective immediately. Mr. Richard Qiangdong Liu, Chairman and CEO of JD.com, will devote more time to formulating the Company’s long-term strategies, mentoring younger management, and contributing to the revitalization of rural areas.

In his new role, Mr. Lei Xu will be leading the day-to-day operation and collaborative development of various business units of JD.com, and continue to report to CEO of the Company. Mr. Xu has been with the Company since 2009 and was previously CEO of JD Retail, responsible for the development, operation and strategy of JD.com’s retail business. Since joining JD.com, Mr. Xu has held several leadership roles within the sales and marketing divisions of JD Retail, including head of marketing and branding, head of JD Wireless, and head of platform operations. In the last 12 years since he joined the Company, especially since he became CEO of JD Retail in July 2018, Mr. Xu has established the business philosophy of “trust-based and customer-centric value creation” and led JD Retail to achieve high-quality growth for three consecutive years.

JD.com Inc. stock is now -14.20% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. JD Stock saw the intraday high of $77.36 and lowest of $73.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 108.29, which means current price is +22.34% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 11.76M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 11063204 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc. [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $94.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DZ Bank have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Bernstein analysts kept a Outperform rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 20.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.61. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -1.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.12 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.59, while it was recorded at 75.58 for the last single week of trading, and 80.38 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.43 and a Gross Margin at +14.46. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.62.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.98. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.97. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, JD.com Inc. [JD] managed to generate an average of $176,295 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.12.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 25.34%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $38,814 million, or 39.50% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 51,594,753, which is approximately -0.108% of the company’s market cap and around 7.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,402,144 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.2 billion in JD stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $2.31 billion in JD stock with ownership of nearly -13.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 64,474,145 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 92,163,671 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 358,000,650 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 514,638,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,798,370 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 30,580,896 shares during the same period.