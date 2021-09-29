IronNet Inc. [IRNT] Stock trading around $26.36 per share: What’s Next?

IronNet Inc. [NYSE: IRNT] traded at a high on 09/28/21, posting a 2.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.36. The company report on September 15, 2021 that IronNet Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Reaffirms previous FY2022 Revenue and ARR guidance.

Executes order to deploy into supply chain for significant defense industrial base program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5100060 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IronNet Inc. stands at 14.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.61%.

The market cap for IRNT stock reached $2.06 billion, with 21.56 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, IRNT reached a trading volume of 5100060 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IronNet Inc. [IRNT]?

Needham have made an estimate for IronNet Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for IronNet Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IronNet Inc. is set at 4.76 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has IRNT stock performed recently?

IronNet Inc. [IRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, IRNT shares gained by 109.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 165.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 163.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.75 for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.70, while it was recorded at 26.23 for the last single week of trading, and 11.57 for the last 200 days.

IronNet Inc. [IRNT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for IRNT is now -0.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.66, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.07.

IronNet Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for IronNet Inc. [IRNT]

There are presently around $380 million, or 16.80% of IRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRNT stocks are: GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 949,913, which is approximately -29.858% of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC, holding 938,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.75 million in IRNT stocks shares; and WESTCHESTER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $22.73 million in IRNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IronNet Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in IronNet Inc. [NYSE:IRNT] by around 3,329,372 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,388,665 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 9,696,235 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,414,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRNT stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,834,846 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 754,864 shares during the same period.