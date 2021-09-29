iQIYI Inc. [IQ] is -54.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ: IQ] plunged by -$0.17 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $8.305 during the day while it closed the day at $8.03. The company report on September 14, 2021 that iQIYI Sports Teams Up with Barça and Launches the “iBarça Membership”.

iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) (“iQIYI” or the “Company”), an innovative market-leading online entertainment service in China, is pleased to announce that on September 14, the Company expands its existing strategic collaboration with Barça to develop a new premium membership program, “iBarça Membership”. As Barça’s first certificated digital membership product launched in China, the “iBarça Membership” enables fans in China to watch all La Liga games in the 2021/22 season and enjoy a range of exclusive privileges.

iQIYI at present holds the rights to La Liga until 2029, and the “iBarça Membership” will be valid for the duration of the 2021/22 season. In addition to game viewing rights with multilingual commentary, subscribers will enjoy exclusive video content courtesy of Barça TV, available for the first time in Mandarin, giving fans in China access to hours of premier exclusive Club content that includes documentaries and interviews with players. Other privileges include one free ticket and additional half-priced tickets to the Barça Experience in Haikou, 10% off merchandise using Haikou Barça Experience WeChat mini-program, and discounted La Liga tickets at the Camp Nou. New subscribers will also receive a FC Barcelona merchandise from the Haikou Barça Mission Hills store as a welcome gift.

iQIYI Inc. stock has also loss -2.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IQ stock has declined by -48.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -53.34% and lost -54.06% year-on date.

The market cap for IQ stock reached $6.70 billion, with 795.65 million shares outstanding and 310.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, IQ reached a trading volume of 5343631 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about iQIYI Inc. [IQ]:

UBS have made an estimate for iQIYI Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA dropped their target price from $25.50 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 19, 2021, representing the official price target for iQIYI Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $15, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on IQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iQIYI Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for IQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.27.

IQ stock trade performance evaluation

iQIYI Inc. [IQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.78. With this latest performance, IQ shares dropped by -7.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.68 for iQIYI Inc. [IQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.75, while it was recorded at 8.23 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

iQIYI Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for iQIYI Inc. [IQ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iQIYI Inc. go to 5.75%.

iQIYI Inc. [IQ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,129 million, or 72.40% of IQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IQ stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 38,648,477, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 21,631,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.7 million in IQ stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $159.75 million in IQ stock with ownership of nearly 81.906% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in iQIYI Inc. [NASDAQ:IQ] by around 78,940,940 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 112,017,131 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 74,174,925 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 265,132,996 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IQ stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,130,298 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 17,192,882 shares during the same period.