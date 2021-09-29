General Motors Company [GM] Revenue clocked in at $139.64 billion, up 27.86% YTD: What’s Next?

General Motors Company [NYSE: GM] traded at a high on 09/27/21, posting a 1.93 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.24. The company report on September 28, 2021 that General Motors Investor Alert.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13716549 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Motors Company stands at 2.09% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.14%.

The market cap for GM stock reached $76.83 billion, with 1.45 billion shares outstanding and 1.38 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.45M shares, GM reached a trading volume of 13716549 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Motors Company [GM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GM shares is $70.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for General Motors Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $70 to $74. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for General Motors Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $76, while Tudor Pickering analysts kept a Buy rating on GM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Motors Company is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for GM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for GM in the course of the last twelve months was 3.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has GM stock performed recently?

General Motors Company [GM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.84. With this latest performance, GM shares gained by 9.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 83.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for General Motors Company [GM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.16, while it was recorded at 51.51 for the last single week of trading, and 54.05 for the last 200 days.

General Motors Company [GM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Motors Company [GM] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.99 and a Gross Margin at +16.80. General Motors Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.25.

Return on Total Capital for GM is now 4.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.64. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, General Motors Company [GM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 246.66. Additionally, GM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 164.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, General Motors Company [GM] managed to generate an average of $41,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.General Motors Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for General Motors Company [GM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Motors Company go to 13.25%.

Insider trade positions for General Motors Company [GM]

There are presently around $62,267 million, or 82.90% of GM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 112,268,186, which is approximately 4.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 96,652,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.15 billion in GM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $5.13 billion in GM stock with ownership of nearly -4.824% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in General Motors Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 720 institutional holders increased their position in General Motors Company [NYSE:GM] by around 68,644,632 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 86,541,859 shares, while 209 investors held positions by with 1,014,359,642 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,169,546,133 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GM stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,763,452 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 16,146,194 shares during the same period.