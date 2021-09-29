Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] moved down -2.86: Why It’s Important

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE: GOTU] plunged by -$0.09 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $3.22 during the day while it closed the day at $3.06. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Gaotu Techedu Announces Second Quarter of 2021 Unaudited Financial Results and Change to Board Composition.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE: GOTU) (“Gaotu” or the “Company”), a leading online large-class tutoring service provider in China, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights[1].

Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock has also gained 24.39% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GOTU stock has declined by -80.08% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.81% and lost -94.08% year-on date.

The market cap for GOTU stock reached $779.60 million, with 255.49 million shares outstanding and 237.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 12.78M shares, GOTU reached a trading volume of 8136126 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]:

Goldman have made an estimate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price from $19 to $2.70. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Gaotu Techedu Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $37 to $3.50, while JP Morgan kept a Underweight rating on GOTU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaotu Techedu Inc. is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.26.

GOTU stock trade performance evaluation

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.39. With this latest performance, GOTU shares gained by 28.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.57 for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.35, while it was recorded at 3.10 for the last single week of trading, and 37.34 for the last 200 days.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Gaotu Techedu Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOTU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaotu Techedu Inc. go to 16.03%.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. [GOTU]: Insider Ownership positions

85 institutional holders increased their position in Gaotu Techedu Inc. [NYSE:GOTU] by around 37,917,876 shares. Additionally, 100 investors decreased positions by around 44,513,115 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,791,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,222,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOTU stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,434,393 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 14,520,379 shares during the same period.