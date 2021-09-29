For Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA], Analyst sees a rise to $1.50. What next?

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SRGA] loss -8.94% on the last trading session, reaching $1.12 price per share at the time. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Surgalign Holdings Announces Management Changes.

Surgalign Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: SRGA) a global medical technology company focused on elevating the standard of care by driving the evolution of digital surgery, announced that the Company’s Chief Financial and Operating Officer, Jonathon M. Singer, has resigned from the Company, effective October 15, 2021, to pursue another opportunity. Mr. Singer’s resignation did not result from any disagreement with the Company. The Company is conducting a search for Mr. Singer’s successor.

“Jon was an instrumental part of the leadership team during the significant transformation we have undertaken over the last two years, including the divestiture of the OEM business and the build out of a world class organization in support of our transition to becoming the leader in digital surgery,” said Terry Rich, Surgalign’s president and chief executive officer. “On behalf of the entire organization, I want to wish Jon the best of luck in the future.”.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. represents 114.27 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $158.51 million with the latest information. SRGA stock price has been found in the range of $1.06 to $1.19.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.58M shares, SRGA reached a trading volume of 6500103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]:

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BTIG Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Surgalign Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on SRGA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surgalign Holdings Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SRGA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

Trading performance analysis for SRGA stock

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.42. With this latest performance, SRGA shares dropped by -22.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -44.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SRGA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.03 for Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2297, while it was recorded at 1.2600 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8029 for the last 200 days.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] shares currently have an operating margin of -77.24 and a Gross Margin at +56.75. Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -190.86.

Return on Total Capital for SRGA is now -51.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -303.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -310.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.65. Additionally, SRGA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 4.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA] managed to generate an average of -$985,761 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Surgalign Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SRGA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Surgalign Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Surgalign Holdings Inc. [SRGA]

There are presently around $65 million, or 50.10% of SRGA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SRGA stocks are: KRENSAVAGE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 6,403,077, which is approximately -0.718% of the company’s market cap and around 6.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,738,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.31 million in SRGA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $4.84 million in SRGA stock with ownership of nearly 260.019% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surgalign Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 42 institutional holders increased their position in Surgalign Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SRGA] by around 18,206,364 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 20,289,769 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 19,772,578 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,268,711 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SRGA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,354,334 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 6,276,438 shares during the same period.