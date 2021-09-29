For Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA], Analyst sees a rise to $40. What next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] closed the trading session at $32.75 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $32.65, while the highest price level was $35.25. The company report on September 9, 2021 that DMG Blockchain Set To Join Marathon’s Bitcoin Mining Pool, MaraPool.

MaraPool Opens to Additional Bitcoin Mining Companies.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that DMG Blockchain, (TSX-V: DMGI) (OTCQB: DMGGF) (FRANKFURT: 6AX), a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency technology company, will become the first North American Bitcoin miner, excluding Marathon, to join Marathon’s mining pool, MaraPool.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 213.70 percent and weekly performance of -1.47 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.80 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.70 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, MARA reached to a volume of 5537050 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $50.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Compass Point have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $30, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on MARA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 2.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 80.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

MARA stock trade performance evaluation

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.47. With this latest performance, MARA shares dropped by -18.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1521.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.03 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.90, while it was recorded at 35.50 for the last single week of trading, and 30.22 for the last 200 days.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 147.00 and a Current Ratio set at 147.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,154 million, or 36.00% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,015,644, which is approximately 19.337% of the company’s market cap and around 6.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,687,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $219.03 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.59 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 1782.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,610,404 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 5,968,641 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 12,669,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,249,017 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,213,406 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,046,168 shares during the same period.