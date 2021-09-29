For Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY], Analyst sees a rise to $74. What next?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] traded at a low on 09/28/21, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $59.84. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Bristol Myers Squibb Matches Employee-led Donations to Community.

Last year, our employee-led People & Business Resource Groups identified impactful organizations fighting disparities and discrimination. When U.S. and Puerto Rico-based employees donate to these selected groups, the Bristol Myers Squibb Foundation double-matches their gifts. Learn more about this special Employee Giving program.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10571992 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stands at 1.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.59%.

The market cap for BMY stock reached $133.85 billion, with 2.23 billion shares outstanding and 2.22 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.55M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 10571992 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $80.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $70 to $62. The new note on the price target was released on April 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 17.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

How has BMY stock performed recently?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.81. With this latest performance, BMY shares dropped by -10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.42 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.80, while it was recorded at 60.14 for the last single week of trading, and 64.31 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 6.92%.

Insider trade positions for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $98,132 million, or 75.40% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 197,341,430, which is approximately 0.344% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 175,100,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.48 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.51 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 1.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,116 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 85,743,459 shares. Additionally, 1,080 investors decreased positions by around 73,201,370 shares, while 307 investors held positions by with 1,480,962,153 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,639,906,982 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,351,821 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 5,261,506 shares during the same period.