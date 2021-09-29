For Asana Inc. [ASAN], Analyst sees a rise to $85. What next?

Asana Inc. [NYSE: ASAN] traded at a low on 09/28/21, posting a -10.30 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $102.25. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Asana Named #9 on the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

Asana, Inc. (NYSE: ASAN)(LTSE: ASAN), a leading work management platform for teams, has been named by Great Place to Work and Fortune as one of the Best Workplaces for Women in the U.S. Marking the second year in a row for Asana in the list’s top ten ranking, the company came in this year at #9.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210916005654/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5758004 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Asana Inc. stands at 6.42% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.64%.

The market cap for ASAN stock reached $19.50 billion, with 170.60 million shares outstanding and 71.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, ASAN reached a trading volume of 5758004 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Asana Inc. [ASAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ASAN shares is $83.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ASAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Asana Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price from $75 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Asana Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $82 to $85, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on ASAN stock. On August 17, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ASAN shares from 45 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Asana Inc. is set at 6.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 66.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 62.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.96.

How has ASAN stock performed recently?

Asana Inc. [ASAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.13. With this latest performance, ASAN shares gained by 32.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 274.82% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.61 for Asana Inc. [ASAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.10, while it was recorded at 116.05 for the last single week of trading, and 50.27 for the last 200 days.

Asana Inc. [ASAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Asana Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Asana Inc. [ASAN]

There are presently around $5,836 million, or 73.60% of ASAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASAN stocks are: CHAMPLAIN INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 6,460,685, which is approximately 28.07% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 6,314,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $645.7 million in ASAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $605.59 million in ASAN stock with ownership of nearly 17.39% of the company’s market capitalization.

163 institutional holders increased their position in Asana Inc. [NYSE:ASAN] by around 23,722,508 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,388,965 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 24,960,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 57,071,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASAN stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,914,193 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,613,243 shares during the same period.