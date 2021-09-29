Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Is Currently -0.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ: FITB] price plunged by -0.07 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on September 28, 2021 that 25 Students Earn Fifth Third Education Scholarships from the Fifth Third Foundation.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– Fifth Third Bancorp.

CINCINNATI, September 28, 2021 /3BL Media/ – Since its founding in 1948, the Fifth Third Foundation has made education programs a key priority. In 2005, Fifth Third established its Scholarship Program to award one-time, $2,500 scholarships annually to children of Fifth Third employees for study at a college or university. This year’s scholarships total $62,500. Nearly 350 students have merited scholarships since 2005.

A sum of 6601137 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.91M shares. Fifth Third Bancorp shares reached a high of $44.18 and dropped to a low of $43.29 until finishing in the latest session at $43.57.

The one-year FITB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 0.02. The average equity rating for FITB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FITB shares is $43.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FITB stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for Fifth Third Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on FITB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fifth Third Bancorp is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FITB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 53.68.

FITB Stock Performance Analysis:

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.97. With this latest performance, FITB shares gained by 10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FITB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.70 for Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.34, while it was recorded at 41.70 for the last single week of trading, and 36.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fifth Third Bancorp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.73. Fifth Third Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for FITB is now 4.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.11. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.52. Additionally, FITB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] managed to generate an average of $72,112 per employee.

FITB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FITB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fifth Third Bancorp go to -2.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp [FITB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,571 million, or 83.80% of FITB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FITB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 82,685,810, which is approximately -0.96% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 54,430,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.37 billion in FITB stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.09 billion in FITB stock with ownership of nearly -3.289% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fifth Third Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 388 institutional holders increased their position in Fifth Third Bancorp [NASDAQ:FITB] by around 29,185,463 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 30,238,876 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 504,529,836 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 563,954,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FITB stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,573,768 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,166,065 shares during the same period.