Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Revenue clocked in at $2.30 million, down -26.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] loss -4.70% or -0.03 points to close at $0.51 with a heavy trading volume of 6635784 shares. The company report on September 29, 2021 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. Closes $21.5 Million Registered Direct Offering.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (“Color Star” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CSCW), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (AI) in the entertainment industry, announced it closed its previously announced registered direct offering for the purchase and sale of ordinary shares and warrants. Each unit consisted of one ordinary share and one warrant to purchase 0.7 ordinary share. The purchase price per unit was $0.68. The gross proceeds from the sale of the securities, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, was approximately $21.5 million. The Company issued to the investors an aggregate of 31,624,923 ordinary shares and warrants to purchase an aggregate of 22,137,448 ordinary shares. The Company also issued warrants to purchase 948,748 ordinary shares to the placement agent. The investor warrants and placement agent warrants are initially exercisable at $1.00 per share.

The net proceeds from this offering will be used for general corporate and working capital purposes.

It opened the trading session at $0.54, the shares rose to $0.545 and dropped to $0.5102, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CSCW points out that the company has recorded -71.73% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -13.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, CSCW reached to a volume of 6635784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for CSCW stock

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -42.82. With this latest performance, CSCW shares dropped by -45.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.51 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8891, while it was recorded at 0.6745 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9725 for the last 200 days.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Total Capital for CSCW is now -28.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.87.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.30.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: HRT FINANCIAL LP with ownership of 243,838, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 26.30% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 211,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.11 million in CSCW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 610,261 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 353,519 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 23,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 939,999 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,772 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 338,589 shares during the same period.