Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] Is Currently -1.53 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] closed the trading session at $2.58 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.50, while the highest price level was $2.65. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Cinedigm Slashes Its Way to the Forefront of Horror Streaming With Latest Acquisition: Bloody Disgusting – The Leading Source of All Things Horror.

Cinedigm Creates the Ultimate Streaming Scarefest with SVOD, AVOD and FAST Offerings through Screambox & Bloody Disgusting TV.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM), the leading streaming company focused on enthusiast fan bases, announced that the Company has acquired Bloody Disgusting, one of the internet’s premiere horror destinations. The move accelerates the Company’s plans to slash its way to the top of the ever-popular horror genre and follows its acquisition of genre streamer Screambox earlier this year. Cinedigm’s combined offering now offers fans the quintessential streaming screamfest with subscription-based, ad-supported and FAST linear options, just in time for Halloween.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 300.12 percent and weekly performance of 12.17 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 46.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 95.45 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.09M shares, CIDM reached to a volume of 5784868 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $3.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

CIDM stock trade performance evaluation

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.17. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 46.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 356.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.73 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.86, while it was recorded at 2.55 for the last single week of trading, and 1.45 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.88 and a Gross Margin at +26.73. Cinedigm Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -199.94.

Return on Total Capital for CIDM is now -46.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6,031.69. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.55. Additionally, CIDM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] managed to generate an average of -$872,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $44 million, or 12.60% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,079,433, which is approximately 7.321% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,242,808 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.95 million in CIDM stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.04 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly -5.145% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 6,517,478 shares. Additionally, 15 investors decreased positions by around 1,051,143 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 9,374,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,942,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,564,596 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 875,912 shares during the same period.