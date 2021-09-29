Chevron Corporation [CVX] Is Currently 0.38 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] price surged by 0.38 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Chevron Mourns Passing of Former Texaco Chairman Alfred DeCrane.

Chevron Corporation honored the life and career of former Texaco Chairman and CEO Alfred C. DeCrane, Jr., who died this past week at the age of 90.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210927005737/en/.

A sum of 15156095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.23M shares. Chevron Corporation shares reached a high of $104.89 and dropped to a low of $102.88 until finishing in the latest session at $103.36.

The one-year CVX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.78. The average equity rating for CVX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Chevron Corporation [CVX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $122.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for CVX shares from 127 to 112.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 2.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.93.

CVX Stock Performance Analysis:

Chevron Corporation [CVX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.97. With this latest performance, CVX shares gained by 4.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 98.94, while it was recorded at 100.93 for the last single week of trading, and 100.01 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Chevron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.56 and a Gross Margin at +6.42. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.87.

Return on Total Capital for CVX is now -1.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.62. Additionally, CVX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.46, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Chevron Corporation [CVX] managed to generate an average of -$116,118 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CVX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to -4.90%.

Chevron Corporation [CVX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $134,513 million, or 67.90% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 161,501,973, which is approximately 3.477% of the company’s market cap and around 0.04% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 139,640,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.43 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $14.09 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly 3.287% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,437 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 53,956,248 shares. Additionally, 1,003 investors decreased positions by around 55,485,781 shares, while 272 investors held positions by with 1,191,962,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,301,404,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,635,292 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 3,270,996 shares during the same period.