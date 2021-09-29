Cameco Corporation [CCJ] Is Currently 0.14 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Cameco Corporation [NYSE: CCJ] closed the trading session at $20.98 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $20.64, while the highest price level was $21.75. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Cameco, GE Hitachi, GEH SMR Canada and Synthos Green Energy to Collaborate on Potential Deployment of BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactors in Poland.

Cameco (TSX: CCO; NYSE: CCJ), GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy (GEH), GEH SMR Technologies Canada, Ltd. (GEH SMR Canada) and Synthos Green Energy (SGE), a member of the Synthos Group S.A., have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to evaluate the potential establishment of a uranium fuel supply chain in Canada capable of servicing a potential fleet of BWRX-300 small modular reactors (SMRs) in Poland.

Synthos, a manufacturer of synthetic rubber and one of the biggest producers of chemical raw materials in Poland, is interested in obtaining affordable, on-demand, carbon-free electricity from a dependable, dedicated source. In 2019 SGE and GEH agreed to collaborate on potential deployment applications for the BWRX-300 in Poland. SGE and GEH signed a strategic agreement in 2020 that further advanced the cooperation.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.57 percent and weekly performance of -0.47 percent. The stock has been moved at 30.72 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 17.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.93M shares, CCJ reached to a volume of 8553141 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cameco Corporation [CCJ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCJ shares is $10.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCJ stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for Cameco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Cameco Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cameco Corporation is set at 1.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCJ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCJ in the course of the last twelve months was 35.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.00.

CCJ stock trade performance evaluation

Cameco Corporation [CCJ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.47. With this latest performance, CCJ shares gained by 17.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCJ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.31 for Cameco Corporation [CCJ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 20.86 for the last single week of trading, and 17.41 for the last 200 days.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cameco Corporation [CCJ] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.11 and a Gross Margin at +3.18. Cameco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.95.

Return on Total Capital for CCJ is now -1.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.31. Additionally, CCJ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cameco Corporation [CCJ] managed to generate an average of -$27,534 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.24.Cameco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cameco Corporation [CCJ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCJ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cameco Corporation go to 9.79%.

Cameco Corporation [CCJ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,169 million, or 70.10% of CCJ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCJ stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 20,248,405, which is approximately 1.379% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 15,414,574 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.4 million in CCJ stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $250.99 million in CCJ stock with ownership of nearly 1.054% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cameco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 166 institutional holders increased their position in Cameco Corporation [NYSE:CCJ] by around 22,531,598 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 20,216,014 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 203,652,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,399,664 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCJ stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,320,129 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,677,054 shares during the same period.