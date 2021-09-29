BioNTech SE [BNTX] is 239.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

BioNTech SE [NASDAQ: BNTX] plunged by -$30.57 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $296.90 during the day while it closed the day at $276.52. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Pfizer and BioNTech Submit Initial Data to U.S. FDA From Pivotal Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in Children 5 to <12 Years of Age. Formal submission to request Emergency Use Authorization to follow in the coming weeks. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) and BioNTech SE (Nasdaq: BNTX) announced they have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) from the Phase 2/3 trial of their COVID-19 vaccine in children 5 to <12 years of age. BioNTech SE stock has also loss -18.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNTX stock has inclined by 21.25% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 164.76% and gained 239.21% year-on date. The market cap for BNTX stock reached $70.99 billion, with 244.06 million shares outstanding and 215.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.19M shares, BNTX reached a trading volume of 5803508 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BioNTech SE [BNTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BNTX shares is $332.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BNTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bryan Garnier have made an estimate for BioNTech SE shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 19, 2021, representing the official price target for BioNTech SE stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $146, while Redburn analysts kept a Sell rating on BNTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BioNTech SE is set at 22.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.18.

BNTX stock trade performance evaluation

BioNTech SE [BNTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -18.99. With this latest performance, BNTX shares dropped by -22.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 164.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 315.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.31 for BioNTech SE [BNTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 343.35, while it was recorded at 321.87 for the last single week of trading, and 197.80 for the last 200 days.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BioNTech SE [BNTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -55.27 and a Gross Margin at +87.76. BioNTech SE’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for BNTX is now -23.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.34. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.51. Additionally, BNTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BioNTech SE [BNTX] managed to generate an average of $8,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.86 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.BioNTech SE’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

BioNTech SE [BNTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,644 million, or 16.50% of BNTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNTX stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 6,429,749, which is approximately -4.575% of the company’s market cap and around 1.18% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 4,560,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.26 billion in BNTX stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $941.92 million in BNTX stock with ownership of nearly 686.9% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BioNTech SE stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in BioNTech SE [NASDAQ:BNTX] by around 10,840,710 shares. Additionally, 115 investors decreased positions by around 5,782,544 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 18,254,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,877,288 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNTX stock had 93 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,206,536 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 2,201,455 shares during the same period.