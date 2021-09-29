BHP Group [BHP] Stock trading around $52.56 per share: What’s Next?

BHP Group [NYSE: BHP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -4.56% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.63%.

Over the last 12 months, BHP stock dropped by -0.34%. The one-year BHP Group stock forecast points to a potential upside of 35.94. The average equity rating for BHP stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $131.55 billion, with 2.53 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, BHP stock reached a trading volume of 7181505 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BHP Group [BHP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BHP shares is $82.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BHP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BHP Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 22, 2021, representing the official price target for BHP Group stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BHP Group is set at 1.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for BHP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for BHP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.99 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

BHP Stock Performance Analysis:

BHP Group [BHP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.63. With this latest performance, BHP shares dropped by -21.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BHP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.30 for BHP Group [BHP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.65, while it was recorded at 54.44 for the last single week of trading, and 71.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BHP Group Fundamentals:

BHP Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

BHP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BHP Group go to -5.00%.