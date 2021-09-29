BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] stock Initiated by BTIG Research analyst, price target now $9

BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ: BLU] closed the trading session at $6.64 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $6.23, while the highest price level was $7.35. The company report on September 23, 2021 that BELLUS Health Announces Completion of Patient Enrollment in SOOTHE Phase 2b Trial for Refractory Chronic Cough and BLUEPRINT Phase 2a Trial for Chronic Pruritus Associated with Atopic Dermatitis.

Topline results from both studies are expected in December 2021.

BELLUS Health Inc. (Nasdaq:BLU; TSX:BLU) (“BELLUS Health” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough and other hypersensitization-related disorders, announced that the Company has completed patient enrollment in the Phase 2b SOOTHE clinical trial of BLU-5937 in refractory chronic cough (“RCC”) and the Phase 2a BLUEPRINT clinical trial of BLU-5937 in chronic pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis (“AD”). Topline results from both trials are expected in December 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 116.99 percent and weekly performance of 11.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 74.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 82.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 108.81 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, BLU reached to a volume of 5103405 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for BELLUS Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 29, 2021, representing the official price target for BELLUS Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a Outperform rating on BLU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BELLUS Health Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34452.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

BLU stock trade performance evaluation

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.04. With this latest performance, BLU shares gained by 82.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 74.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 210.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.98 for BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.91, while it was recorded at 6.38 for the last single week of trading, and 3.72 for the last 200 days.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -222993.33. BELLUS Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -211713.33.

Return on Total Capital for BLU is now -29.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -26.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.34. Additionally, BLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.34, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.24.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.BELLUS Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

BELLUS Health Inc. [BLU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $338 million, or 69.19% of BLU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLU stocks are: RTW INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 4,968,017, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; ARTAL GROUP S.A., holding 4,750,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.54 million in BLU stocks shares; and POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $30.81 million in BLU stock with ownership of nearly -19.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BELLUS Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 22 institutional holders increased their position in BELLUS Health Inc. [NASDAQ:BLU] by around 6,574,606 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 3,949,972 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 40,353,200 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,877,778 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,176,579 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 28,694 shares during the same period.