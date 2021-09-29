Aterian Inc. [ATER] stock Downgrade by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $5.50

Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ: ATER] loss -8.67% on the last trading session, reaching $11.37 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Aterian Reaches Agreement with Lender to Pay Down Its Term Loan Debt.

Company Makes Material Progress in Reducing Container Shipping Cost.

Aterian, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATER) (“Aterian” or the “Company”) announced that it has reached an agreement with its lender, High Trail, to pay down its outstanding secured term debt in an aggregate principal amount of $66.3 million plus accrued and unpaid interest, which amount will be paid in shares of the Company’s common stock in accordance with the terms of the notes evidencing such debt. The remaining $25.0 million term loan debt will now mature in April 2023 and all financial covenants have been restructured.

Aterian Inc. represents 29.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $376.23 million with the latest information. ATER stock price has been found in the range of $11.31 to $12.6499.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.46M shares, ATER reached a trading volume of 19107174 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aterian Inc. [ATER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATER shares is $14.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATER stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Aterian Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aterian Inc. is set at 2.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.87.

Trading performance analysis for ATER stock

Aterian Inc. [ATER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.54. With this latest performance, ATER shares gained by 87.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Aterian Inc. [ATER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.34, while it was recorded at 13.10 for the last single week of trading, and 19.77 for the last 200 days.

Aterian Inc. [ATER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aterian Inc. [ATER] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.86 and a Gross Margin at +45.63. Aterian Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.99.

Return on Total Capital for ATER is now -28.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -155.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -370.14, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 369.96. Additionally, ATER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 33.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aterian Inc. [ATER] managed to generate an average of -$418,053 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 54.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.60.Aterian Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aterian Inc. [ATER]

There are presently around $125 million, or 31.00% of ATER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATER stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,241,335, which is approximately 447.121% of the company’s market cap and around 5.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVORY & COMPANY, LLC, holding 925,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.52 million in ATER stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $10.02 million in ATER stock with ownership of nearly -19.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aterian Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in Aterian Inc. [NASDAQ:ATER] by around 6,085,580 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 1,840,591 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,067,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,993,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATER stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,529,667 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 1,330,428 shares during the same period.