ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] gain 6.01% so far this year. What now?

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ: ASLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.49% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -37.01%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Announces Positive Data Conclusively Establishing Proof of Concept for ASLAN004 in Atopic Dermatitis.

– Topline data from multiple-ascending-dose study supports a potentially differentiated safety and efficacy profile.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, announced positive topline data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 8-week, multiple-ascending-dose (MAD) Phase 1 study of ASLAN004 for the treatment of moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis (AD). ASLAN004, a potential first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the IL-13 receptor, was shown to be well tolerated across all doses. Data from the study conclusively establishes proof of concept, and supports the potential of ASLAN004 as a differentiated, novel treatment for AD.

Over the last 12 months, ASLN stock rose by 2.11%. The average equity rating for ASLN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $134.42 million, with 69.29 million shares outstanding and 47.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.25M shares, ASLN stock reached a trading volume of 5447378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]:

Jefferies have made an estimate for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price from $12 to $8.50. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.36.

ASLN Stock Performance Analysis:

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.01. With this latest performance, ASLN shares dropped by -28.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.24 for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 2.74 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for ASLN is now -124.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -151.08. Additionally, ASLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 224.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 117.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] managed to generate an average of -$899,883 per employee.ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.50 and a Current Ratio set at 18.50.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [ASLN] Insider Position Details

Positions in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited [NASDAQ:ASLN] by around 3,616,956 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 3,372,588 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 20,877,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 27,867,467 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASLN stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 37,400 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,737,910 shares during the same period.