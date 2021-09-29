Argus lifts Alcoa Corporation [AA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $52.45 during the day while it closed the day at $50.98. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Alcoa Schedules Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Alcoa Corporation plans to announce its third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 14, 2021, after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The press release with financial results, and a related presentation, will be available on the “Investors” section of Alcoa’s website, www.alcoa.com. A link to the press release will also be on Alcoa’s twitter handle @Alcoa at www.twitter.com/Alcoa.

Alcoa Corporation stock has also gained 11.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AA stock has inclined by 35.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 54.63% and gained 121.17% year-on date.

The market cap for AA stock reached $9.54 billion, with 187.00 million shares outstanding and 185.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.81M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 7043232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $49.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $39, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on AA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 2.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.83.

AA stock trade performance evaluation

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.80. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 15.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 316.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.07 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.54, while it was recorded at 49.51 for the last single week of trading, and 33.75 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.68 and a Gross Margin at +8.16. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.81.

Return on Total Capital for AA is now 6.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.87. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.74. Additionally, AA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.54. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alcoa Corporation [AA] managed to generate an average of -$13,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,278 million, or 79.00% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,437,070, which is approximately -3.086% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,239,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $420.04 million in AA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $386.02 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly -10.097% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 223 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 28,000,513 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 32,198,552 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 82,554,861 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,753,926 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,481,000 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,659,725 shares during the same period.