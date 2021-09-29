Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] Stock trading around $114.52 per share: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: AFRM] closed the trading session at $114.52 on 09/28/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $113.25, while the highest price level was $127.88. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Affirm Launches Adaptive Checkout™, Bringing Greater Choice and Flexibility to Merchants and Consumers.

Adaptive Checkout dynamically provides a wider array of personalized payment options for each transaction, including four interest-free biweekly payments, monthly payments, or both.

Merchants with early access have seen an average incremental 26% increase in conversion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 17.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 72.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 68.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 72.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.54M shares, AFRM reached to a volume of 14588002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $91.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $120 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Affirm Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $56 to $82, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AFRM stock. On September 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AFRM shares from 67 to 105.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc. is set at 10.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.82.

AFRM stock trade performance evaluation

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.93. With this latest performance, AFRM shares gained by 68.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 72.50% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.19 for Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.62, while it was recorded at 121.52 for the last single week of trading.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.34 and a Gross Margin at +89.23. Affirm Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -49.50.

Return on Total Capital for AFRM is now -2.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.86. Additionally, AFRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM] managed to generate an average of -$262,598 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.

Affirm Holdings Inc. [AFRM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $11,113 million, or 64.10% of AFRM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,812,981, which is approximately 32.189% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SPARK GROWTH MANAGEMENT PARTNERS LLC, holding 8,350,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $956.32 million in AFRM stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $827.55 million in AFRM stock with ownership of nearly 210.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Affirm Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Affirm Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:AFRM] by around 37,861,226 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 10,491,995 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 48,689,689 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,042,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFRM stock had 80 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,064,510 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 8,222,232 shares during the same period.