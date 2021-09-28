Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] is -24.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ: WYNN] gained 3.02% on the last trading session, reaching $85.38 price per share at the time. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Wynn Resorts Announces Corporate Sustainability Goals With Release Of Environmental, Social and Governance Report.

Luxury Hospitality Company Commits To Impactful New Environmental Goals.

Wynn Resorts issued its Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, which includes the Company’s collective pledges and defined goals to decrease emissions and confront the mounting risk of climate change. The report also outlines how Wynn Resorts ongoing recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic ran parallel to achieving a gamut of progressive ESG and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) goals, with significant strides made in community outreach and crisis relief efforts, responsible business practices, and protecting human rights.

Wynn Resorts Limited represents 114.55 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.99 billion with the latest information. WYNN stock price has been found in the range of $81.6299 to $86.89.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.66M shares, WYNN reached a trading volume of 6478985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WYNN shares is $122.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WYNN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Wynn Resorts Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Wynn Resorts Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $122 to $89, while JP Morgan kept a Neutral rating on WYNN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wynn Resorts Limited is set at 4.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for WYNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 94.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.95.

Trading performance analysis for WYNN stock

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.98. With this latest performance, WYNN shares dropped by -14.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WYNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.76 for Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.33, while it was recorded at 82.33 for the last single week of trading, and 115.69 for the last 200 days.

Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -58.47 and a Gross Margin at -17.79. Wynn Resorts Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -98.63.

Return on Total Capital for WYNN is now -9.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -17.02. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -297.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.88. Additionally, WYNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 102.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 95.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN] managed to generate an average of -$75,173 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.67 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Wynn Resorts Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wynn Resorts Limited [WYNN]

There are presently around $6,824 million, or 70.00% of WYNN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WYNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 10,828,732, which is approximately -0.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 9,060,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $773.55 million in WYNN stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $757.04 million in WYNN stock with ownership of nearly 0.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wynn Resorts Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 296 institutional holders increased their position in Wynn Resorts Limited [NASDAQ:WYNN] by around 5,820,564 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 10,730,122 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 63,378,583 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,929,269 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WYNN stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 942,275 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 3,871,132 shares during the same period.