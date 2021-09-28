why Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.89

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE: TWO] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.73 during the day while it closed the day at $6.69. The company report on September 22, 2021 that Two Harbors Investment Corp. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Stock Dividends.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE: TWO), an Agency + MSR mortgage real estate investment trust, declared a dividend of $0.17 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2021. The third quarter dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to common stockholders of record at the close of business on October 1, 2021.

Two Harbors also declared the following preferred stock dividends:.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock has also gained 3.88% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TWO stock has declined by -13.23% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -7.60% and gained 5.02% year-on date.

The market cap for TWO stock reached $2.09 billion, with 273.72 million shares outstanding and 272.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.18M shares, TWO reached a trading volume of 5598900 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TWO shares is $6.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TWO stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Two Harbors Investment Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on TWO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Two Harbors Investment Corp. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TWO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for TWO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.54.

TWO stock trade performance evaluation

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.88. With this latest performance, TWO shares gained by 2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TWO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.48 for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.45, while it was recorded at 6.59 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for TWO is now -5.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -33.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 521.52. Additionally, TWO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 82.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -2.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.03.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TWO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Two Harbors Investment Corp. go to -10.60%.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. [TWO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,344 million, or 64.50% of TWO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TWO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 49,558,318, which is approximately 75.774% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,956,357 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $193.72 million in TWO stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $67.51 million in TWO stock with ownership of nearly 2.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Two Harbors Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. [NYSE:TWO] by around 50,344,540 shares. Additionally, 121 investors decreased positions by around 15,143,679 shares, while 54 investors held positions by with 135,473,979 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,962,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TWO stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,758,435 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 5,994,798 shares during the same period.