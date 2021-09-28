Welltower Inc. [WELL] Revenue clocked in at $4.35 billion, up 28.91% YTD: What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.85% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.95%. The company report on September 21, 2021 that S&P Global Ratings Revises Welltower’s Outlook to Stable and Affirms ‘BBB+’ Issuer Credit Rating.

S&P Global Ratings cites improving operating fundamentals in addition to the Company’s ongoing commitment to maintaining healthy liquidity levels and balance sheet strength

.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) announced that S&P Global Ratings (“S&P”) has revised its rating outlook for Welltower to Stable from Negative and affirmed Welltower’s issuer credit rating as ‘BBB+’. S&P highlighted in its research update that seniors housing assets are likely to exhibit several strong years of growth given healthy demographic trends and a favorable supply backdrop. Notably, the Company’s seniors housing operating portfolio has already reported occupancy gains of 380 basis points (bps) since trough occupancy on March 12, 2021, led by the US and UK portfolios which have reported occupancy gains of 520 basis points and 440 basis points, respectively1.

Over the last 12 months, WELL stock rose by 60.59%. The one-year Welltower Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 6.77. The average equity rating for WELL stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $36.23 billion, with 417.45 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.01M shares, WELL stock reached a trading volume of 1903086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Welltower Inc. [WELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $89.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $68, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on WELL stock. On June 25, 2021, analysts increased their price target for WELL shares from 80 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 208.22.

WELL Stock Performance Analysis:

Welltower Inc. [WELL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.95. With this latest performance, WELL shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.50 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.13, while it was recorded at 85.23 for the last single week of trading, and 75.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Welltower Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.61 and a Gross Margin at +21.09. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.29.

Return on Total Capital for WELL is now 2.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.01. Additionally, WELL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 86.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Welltower Inc. [WELL] managed to generate an average of $2,314,052 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

WELL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 13.00%.

Welltower Inc. [WELL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,627 million, or 97.30% of WELL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 66,365,510, which is approximately 0.702% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,710,123 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in WELL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.03 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 2.032% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 362 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 33,128,241 shares. Additionally, 320 investors decreased positions by around 14,111,149 shares, while 129 investors held positions by with 356,446,669 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 403,686,059 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,591,614 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,293,624 shares during the same period.