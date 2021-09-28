Wall Street Analyst Resumed Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT] closed the trading session at $294.17 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $292.9449, while the highest price level was $296.47. The company report on September 15, 2021 that Microsoft announces quarterly dividend increase and new share repurchase program.

Annual shareholders meeting set for Nov. 30, 2021.

Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.62 per share, reflecting a 6 cent or 11% increase over the previous quarter’s dividend. The dividend is payable Dec. 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on Nov. 18, 2021. The ex-dividend date will be Nov. 17, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 32.26 percent and weekly performance of -0.04 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.32M shares, MSFT reached to a volume of 23476911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MSFT shares is $329.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MSFT stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Microsoft Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $305 to $331. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Microsoft Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $325 to $350, while Mizuho kept a Buy rating on MSFT stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MSFT shares from 290 to 360.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Microsoft Corporation is set at 4.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for MSFT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MSFT in the course of the last twelve months was 55.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

MSFT stock trade performance evaluation

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.04. With this latest performance, MSFT shares dropped by -1.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MSFT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.10 for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 294.13, while it was recorded at 297.29 for the last single week of trading, and 256.16 for the last 200 days.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] shares currently have an operating margin of +41.59 and a Gross Margin at +68.93. Microsoft Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Total Capital for MSFT is now 32.93, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 30.04. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.08, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.95. Additionally, MSFT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 50.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] managed to generate an average of $338,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Microsoft Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MSFT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Microsoft Corporation go to 15.25%.

Microsoft Corporation [MSFT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,567,495 million, or 71.80% of MSFT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MSFT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 610,974,647, which is approximately 0.02% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 505,662,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.75 billion in MSFT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $86.73 billion in MSFT stock with ownership of nearly 0.769% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Microsoft Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,921 institutional holders increased their position in Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ:MSFT] by around 149,591,157 shares. Additionally, 1,846 investors decreased positions by around 149,622,088 shares, while 324 investors held positions by with 5,029,320,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,328,534,051 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MSFT stock had 120 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,845,167 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 11,189,715 shares during the same period.