Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: AMAT] closed the trading session at $142.74 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $139.54, while the highest price level was $143.27. The company report on September 8, 2021 that Applied Materials Introduces New Technologies and Capabilities for Accelerating the Semiconductor Industry’s Heterogeneous Integration Roadmap.

New advanced software modeling and simulation for die-to-wafer hybrid bonding at Applied’s Advanced Packaging Development Center speeds customer time to market.

Enters into joint development agreement with EV Group for co-optimized wafer-to-wafer hybrid bonding solutions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 65.40 percent and weekly performance of 5.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.74 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, AMAT reached to a volume of 5189513 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMAT shares is $162.47 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Applied Materials Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Applied Materials Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $145 to $160, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AMAT stock. On April 07, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMAT shares from 130 to 153.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Materials Inc. is set at 4.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMAT in the course of the last twelve months was 30.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

AMAT stock trade performance evaluation

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, AMAT shares gained by 7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 145.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.79 for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 136.28, while it was recorded at 139.81 for the last single week of trading, and 123.90 for the last 200 days.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Applied Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Materials Inc. go to 26.90%.

Applied Materials Inc. [AMAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $101,032 million, or 80.60% of AMAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,525,390, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,481,107 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.49 billion in AMAT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.74 billion in AMAT stock with ownership of nearly -0.169% of the company’s market capitalization.

787 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Materials Inc. [NASDAQ:AMAT] by around 34,434,388 shares. Additionally, 706 investors decreased positions by around 57,557,068 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 615,814,843 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 707,806,299 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMAT stock had 169 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,144,319 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 6,957,865 shares during the same period.