Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] is -1.88% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ: VOD] surged by $0.32 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $16.22 during the day while it closed the day at $16.17.

Vodafone Group Plc stock has also gained 2.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VOD stock has declined by -5.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.64% and lost -1.88% year-on date.

The market cap for VOD stock reached $43.81 billion, with 2.79 billion shares outstanding and 2.78 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.82M shares, VOD reached a trading volume of 5859155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $25.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Plc stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Plc is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82.

VOD stock trade performance evaluation

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.02. With this latest performance, VOD shares dropped by -5.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.19 for Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.58, while it was recorded at 15.95 for the last single week of trading, and 17.74 for the last 200 days.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vodafone Group Plc [VOD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VOD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vodafone Group Plc go to 72.20%.

Vodafone Group Plc [VOD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,849 million, or 9.20% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 29,809,976, which is approximately -7.738% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 24,120,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $390.03 million in VOD stocks shares; and BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, currently with $234.35 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 4.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

259 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Plc [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 17,206,612 shares. Additionally, 196 investors decreased positions by around 16,609,469 shares, while 137 investors held positions by with 204,236,343 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 238,052,424 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,566,447 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,995,107 shares during the same period.