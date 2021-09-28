Vistra Corp. [VST] Stock trading around $17.11 per share: What’s Next?

Vistra Corp. [NYSE: VST] traded at a low on 09/27/21, posting a -2.56 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $17.11. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Vistra Management to Participate in Fireside Chat with Wolfe Research on September 30, 2021.

Vistra (NYSE: VST) announced that Curt Morgan, Vistra’s chief executive officer, and Jim Burke, Vistra’s president and chief financial officer, will join Steve Fleishman of Wolfe Research for a fireside chat as part of Wolfe’s Utilities, Midstream & Clean Energy Conference. The fireside chat will be broadcast live on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, beginning at 2:45 p.m. ET (1:45 p.m. CT). The live event can be accessed by registering here. For those unable to participate live, a replay will be available on Vistra’s website for one year following the event.

About VistraVistra (NYSE: VST) is a leading, Fortune 275 integrated retail electricity and power generation company based in Irving, Texas, providing essential resources for customers, commerce, and communities. Vistra combines an innovative, customer-centric approach to retail with safe, reliable, diverse, and efficient power generation. The company brings its products and services to market in 20 states and the District of Columbia, including six of the seven competitive wholesale markets in the U.S. and markets in Canada and Japan, as well. Serving nearly 4.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial retail customers with electricity and natural gas, Vistra is one of the largest competitive residential electricity providers in the country and offers over 50 renewable energy plans. The company is also the largest competitive power generator in the U.S. with a capacity of approximately 39,000 megawatts powered by a diverse portfolio, including natural gas, nuclear, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. In addition, the company is a large purchaser of wind power. The company owns and operates a 400-MW/1,600-MWh battery energy storage system in Moss Landing, California, the largest of its kind in the world. Vistra is guided by four core principles: we do business the right way, we work as a team, we compete to win, and we care about our stakeholders, including our customers, our communities where we work and live, our employees, and our investors. Learn more about our environmental, social, and governance efforts and read the company’s sustainability report at https://www.vistracorp.com/sustainability/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5165364 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vistra Corp. stands at 2.06% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.34%.

The market cap for VST stock reached $8.28 billion, with 486.02 million shares outstanding and 480.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.59M shares, VST reached a trading volume of 5165364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vistra Corp. [VST]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VST shares is $24.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VST stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Vistra Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Vistra Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $17 to $23, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on VST stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vistra Corp. is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for VST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92.

How has VST stock performed recently?

Vistra Corp. [VST] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, VST shares dropped by -7.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.97 for Vistra Corp. [VST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.47, while it was recorded at 17.42 for the last single week of trading, and 18.55 for the last 200 days.

Vistra Corp. [VST]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vistra Corp. [VST] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.40 and a Gross Margin at +22.61. Vistra Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.75.

Return on Total Capital for VST is now 7.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.53. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vistra Corp. [VST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.17. Additionally, VST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 113.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vistra Corp. [VST] managed to generate an average of $118,546 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Vistra Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Vistra Corp. [VST]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vistra Corp. go to 19.70%.

Insider trade positions for Vistra Corp. [VST]

There are presently around $7,513 million, or 93.10% of VST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,800,330, which is approximately -3.292% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 29,936,602 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.22 million in VST stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $457.04 million in VST stock with ownership of nearly -8.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vistra Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Vistra Corp. [NYSE:VST] by around 68,059,835 shares. Additionally, 229 investors decreased positions by around 55,769,695 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 315,256,202 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 439,085,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VST stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,381,533 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 17,554,654 shares during the same period.