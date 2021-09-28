VEON Ltd. [VEON] moved down 0.00: Why It’s Important

VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ: VEON] closed the trading session at $2.14 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.12, while the highest price level was $2.19. The company report on September 17, 2021 that VEON Ltd: Dealing in securities.

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON) (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, hereby makes the following voluntary disclosure regarding dealing in securities by a member of the senior management team at one of the Group’s subsidiaries.

Name:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 41.72 percent and weekly performance of 1.42 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.88 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.59 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 11.54M shares, VEON reached to a volume of 6819350 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VEON Ltd. [VEON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VEON shares is $2.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VEON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for VEON Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for VEON Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VEON Ltd. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for VEON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for VEON in the course of the last twelve months was 5.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

VEON stock trade performance evaluation

VEON Ltd. [VEON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.42. With this latest performance, VEON shares gained by 7.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 67.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VEON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.21 for VEON Ltd. [VEON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.91, while it was recorded at 2.13 for the last single week of trading, and 1.79 for the last 200 days.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VEON Ltd. [VEON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.17 and a Gross Margin at +52.27. VEON Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.37.

Return on Total Capital for VEON is now 13.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.99. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -49.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6,169.33. Additionally, VEON Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 98.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5,418.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 86.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, VEON Ltd. [VEON] managed to generate an average of -$7,015 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.VEON Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

VEON Ltd. [VEON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $804 million, or 28.20% of VEON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VEON stocks are: EXOR CAPITAL LLP with ownership of 78,347,333, which is approximately 5.799% of the company’s market cap and around 39.60% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 50,621,996 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $108.33 million in VEON stocks shares; and TT INTERNATIONAL, currently with $88.51 million in VEON stock with ownership of nearly 9.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VEON Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in VEON Ltd. [NASDAQ:VEON] by around 57,408,678 shares. Additionally, 38 investors decreased positions by around 20,918,376 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 297,197,590 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,524,644 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VEON stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,273,798 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 1,137,722 shares during the same period.