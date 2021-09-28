The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] Is Currently -1.32 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE: PG] closed the trading session at $141.66 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $141.52, while the highest price level was $143.17. The company report on September 21, 2021 that P&G to Webcast Discussion of First Quarter 2021/22 Earnings Results on October 19.

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) will webcast a discussion of its first quarter earnings results on October 19, 2021 beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Media and investors may access the live audio webcast at www.pginvestor.com, beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET. The webcast will also be available for replay.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 1.81 percent and weekly performance of -0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.97 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 4.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, PG reached to a volume of 5730378 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PG shares is $153.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for The Procter & Gamble Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $165 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on April 21, 2021, representing the official price target for The Procter & Gamble Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $141, while Stifel analysts kept a Hold rating on PG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Procter & Gamble Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for PG in the course of the last twelve months was 47.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

PG stock trade performance evaluation

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86. With this latest performance, PG shares dropped by -0.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.74 for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 142.79, while it was recorded at 143.22 for the last single week of trading, and 135.97 for the last 200 days.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

The Procter & Gamble Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Procter & Gamble Company [PG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Procter & Gamble Company go to 7.14%.

The Procter & Gamble Company [PG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $221,956 million, or 65.70% of PG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,832,442, which is approximately -0.006% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 155,782,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.07 billion in PG stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $14.75 billion in PG stock with ownership of nearly -0.144% of the company’s market capitalization.

1,445 institutional holders increased their position in The Procter & Gamble Company [NYSE:PG] by around 69,543,960 shares. Additionally, 1,242 investors decreased positions by around 78,226,599 shares, while 362 investors held positions by with 1,419,050,027 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,566,820,586 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PG stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,216,250 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 9,765,676 shares during the same period.