TC Energy Corporation [TRP] moved up 1.53: Why It’s Important

TC Energy Corporation [NYSE: TRP] gained 1.53% or 0.76 points to close at $50.43 with a heavy trading volume of 5886520 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that TC Energy adjusts timing of certain Cumulative First Preferred Shares Dividends.

News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, NYSE: TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) announced the following adjustments to its previously announced timing for quarterly dividend payments on its outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4. These adjustments are the result of a newly created Canadian federal statutory holiday, the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, to be recognized on Sept. 30, 2021.

The payment date for the Cumulative First Preferred Shares Series 1, Series 2, Series 3 and Series 4 has been moved from Sept. 30, 2021 to Sept. 29, 2021, as Canadian banks are not open for payment processing on Sept. 30, 2021;.

It opened the trading session at $50.00, the shares rose to $50.71 and dropped to $49.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TRP points out that the company has recorded 5.63% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -29.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, TRP reached to a volume of 5886520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TC Energy Corporation [TRP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TRP shares is $54.51 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TRP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TC Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for TC Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TC Energy Corporation is set at 0.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for TRP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for TRP in the course of the last twelve months was 56.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for TRP stock

TC Energy Corporation [TRP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.39. With this latest performance, TRP shares gained by 8.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TRP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.08 for TC Energy Corporation [TRP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.24, while it was recorded at 49.18 for the last single week of trading, and 47.27 for the last 200 days.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TC Energy Corporation [TRP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.93 and a Gross Margin at +49.60. TC Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +35.97.

Return on Total Capital for TRP is now 6.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.38. Additionally, TRP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 159.89, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TC Energy Corporation [TRP] managed to generate an average of $633,805 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.TC Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

TC Energy Corporation [TRP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TRP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TC Energy Corporation go to 5.81%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TC Energy Corporation [TRP]

There are presently around $34,825 million, or 60.20% of TRP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TRP stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 87,162,434, which is approximately 0.201% of the company’s market cap and around 0.53% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, holding 42,623,070 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.15 billion in TRP stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $1.86 billion in TRP stock with ownership of nearly 1.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TC Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 225 institutional holders increased their position in TC Energy Corporation [NYSE:TRP] by around 47,972,633 shares. Additionally, 233 investors decreased positions by around 46,703,823 shares, while 101 investors held positions by with 595,880,480 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 690,556,936 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TRP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,718,932 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 1,913,729 shares during the same period.