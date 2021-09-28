Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Revenue clocked in at $52.34 billion, up 6.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE: TSM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.44% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.26%. The company report on September 16, 2021 that TSMC Commits to Reach Net Zero Emissions by 2050, Acting on Responsibility to Environmental Sustainability.

A Global Semiconductor Industry Leader in Publishing TCFD Report.

TSMC (TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM) marked the International Day for the Preservation of the Ozone Layer with a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050. The Company also published its Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) Report, becoming a semiconductor industry frontrunner in climate disclosure while taking actions towards the Company’s environmental sustainability goals.

Over the last 12 months, TSM stock rose by 47.25%. The one-year Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.94. The average equity rating for TSM stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $551.63 billion, with 5.19 billion shares outstanding and 4.86 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, TSM stock reached a trading volume of 5166865 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TSM shares is $141.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TSM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TSM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for TSM in the course of the last twelve months was 6735.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

TSM Stock Performance Analysis:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.26. With this latest performance, TSM shares dropped by -1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TSM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.10 for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 117.21, while it was recorded at 115.76 for the last single week of trading, and 118.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Fundamentals:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

TSM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TSM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited go to 16.10%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [TSM] Insider Position Details

729 institutional holders increased their position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited [NYSE:TSM] by around 48,171,074 shares. Additionally, 546 investors decreased positions by around 76,654,289 shares, while 182 investors held positions by with 742,699,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 867,524,368 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TSM stock had 128 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,597,812 shares, while 104 institutional investors sold positions of 6,910,937 shares during the same period.