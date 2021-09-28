Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Revenue clocked in at $21.65 billion, up 38.30% YTD: What’s Next?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] price surged by 4.07 percent to reach at $1.18. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Schlumberger Announces Third-Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call.

Regulatory News:.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) will hold a conference call on October 22, 2021 to discuss the results for the third quarter ending September 30, 2021.

A sum of 13350879 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.99M shares. Schlumberger Limited shares reached a high of $30.64 and dropped to a low of $29.76 until finishing in the latest session at $30.19.

The one-year SLB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.0. The average equity rating for SLB stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Schlumberger Limited [SLB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $35.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 09, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $32 to $35, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 29.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SLB Stock Performance Analysis:

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.79. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 89.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.58 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.11, while it was recorded at 28.43 for the last single week of trading, and 28.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Schlumberger Limited Fundamentals:

Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

SLB Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 53.50%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,476 million, or 79.50% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,052,256, which is approximately 1.157% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 95,962,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.9 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.61 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly -1.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

537 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 137,295,687 shares. Additionally, 522 investors decreased positions by around 82,899,903 shares, while 187 investors held positions by with 888,637,360 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,108,832,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,157,739 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 13,602,285 shares during the same period.