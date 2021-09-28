Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] Stock trading around $3.60 per share: What’s Next?

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: RCAT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 50.00% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 54.51%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Red Cat Holdings Subsidiary Skypersonic Receives NASA Contract.

Company to Provide Drone and Rover Support for Simulated Mars Mission.

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RCAT) (“Red Cat” or the “Company”), a hardware-enabled software provider to the drone industry, announces its subsidiary, Skypersonic, Inc., a leader in Confined Space drone technology, has been awarded a five-year contract with NASA to provide drone and rover software, hardware and support for its Simulated Mars mission.

Over the last 12 months, RCAT stock rose by 393.15%. The average equity rating for RCAT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $180.29 million, with 34.07 million shares outstanding and 31.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.35M shares, RCAT stock reached a trading volume of 236155910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Cat Holdings Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 31.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

RCAT Stock Performance Analysis:

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.51. With this latest performance, RCAT shares gained by 39.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 393.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.40 for Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.92, while it was recorded at 2.52 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Red Cat Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -97.54 and a Gross Margin at +21.40. Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -264.75.

Return on Total Capital for RCAT is now -96.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -294.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -389.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -182.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 45.81. Additionally, RCAT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.42, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] managed to generate an average of -$945,441 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.Red Cat Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.30.

Red Cat Holdings Inc. [RCAT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2 million, or 2.20% of RCAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCAT stocks are: WISCONSIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 367,500, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 102,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.37 million in RCAT stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.2 million in RCAT stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Cat Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Red Cat Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:RCAT] by around 656,847 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 656,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCAT stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 656,847 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.