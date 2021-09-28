PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] Is Currently 0.27 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] gained 0.27% on the last trading session, reaching $47.49 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2021 that PulteGroup Named One of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ for the Second Consecutive Year.

The Company Ranks #30 on the List by Great Place to Work® and Fortune.

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced its recognition as one of the 2021 Best Workplaces for Women™ by Fortune and Great Place to Work®, ranking #30. This is the company’s second year being named to this prestigious list, previously debuting at #68 in 2020.

PulteGroup Inc. represents 262.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $12.29 billion with the latest information. PHM stock price has been found in the range of $46.78 to $47.76.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 2231454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $68.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2021, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 10.11.

Trading performance analysis for PHM stock

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.36. With this latest performance, PHM shares dropped by -12.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.05 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.04, while it was recorded at 47.44 for the last single week of trading, and 51.02 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 18.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $10,820 million, or 91.10% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,614,551, which is approximately -0.248% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,963,185 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.19 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $607.22 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly 1.253% of the company’s market capitalization.

302 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 17,804,371 shares. Additionally, 328 investors decreased positions by around 18,297,046 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 191,740,490 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,841,907 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,136,382 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 6,359,609 shares during the same period.