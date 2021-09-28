Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] is 47.50% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: PSEC] gained 0.50% or 0.04 points to close at $7.98 with a heavy trading volume of 1911847 shares. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Prospect Capital Corporation Announces Pricing of $300 Million of 3.437% Notes due 2028.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (“Prospect”, “our”, or “we”) announced the pricing of $300 million in aggregate principal amount of 3.437% notes due 2028 (the “Notes”). The Notes will mature on October 15, 2028 and may be redeemed in whole or in part at any time or from time to time at our option at par plus a “make-whole” premium, if applicable. The Notes will bear interest at a rate of 3.437% per year payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, commencing on April 15, 2022. The Notes will be general senior unsecured obligations of Prospect, will rank equally in right of payment with Prospect’s existing and future senior unsecured debt, and will rank senior in right of payment to any potential subordinated debt, should any be issued in the future.

RBC Capital Markets, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BNP PARIBAS, are acting as joint book-running managers for this offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Barclays, CIBC Capital Markets, Mizuho Securities and R. Seelaus & Co., LLC are acting as joint lead managers for this offering. WauBank Securities LLC, M&T Securities, Comerica Securities, Morgan Stanley, UBS Investment Bank and InspereX are acting as senior co-managers for this offering. The offering is expected to close on September 30, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

It opened the trading session at $7.97, the shares rose to $8.015 and dropped to $7.905, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PSEC points out that the company has recorded 1.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -62.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.86M shares, PSEC reached to a volume of 1911847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSEC shares is $6.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSEC stock is a recommendation set at 4.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Prospect Capital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Prospect Capital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $6, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on PSEC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prospect Capital Corporation is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for PSEC stock

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, PSEC shares dropped by -2.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.72 for Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.04, while it was recorded at 7.87 for the last single week of trading, and 7.60 for the last 200 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +174.81 and a Gross Margin at +70.94. Prospect Capital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +150.71.

Return on Total Capital for PSEC is now 19.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.60. Additionally, PSEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 58.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 36.14.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 33.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prospect Capital Corporation go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prospect Capital Corporation [PSEC]

There are presently around $306 million, or 10.99% of PSEC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSEC stocks are: LSV ASSET MANAGEMENT with ownership of 5,949,008, which is approximately -7.141% of the company’s market cap and around 27.81% of the total institutional ownership; ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, holding 3,656,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.18 million in PSEC stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $20.7 million in PSEC stock with ownership of nearly 3.13% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prospect Capital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in Prospect Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:PSEC] by around 6,612,459 shares. Additionally, 88 investors decreased positions by around 3,737,660 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 27,985,142 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,335,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSEC stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,318,844 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,024,998 shares during the same period.