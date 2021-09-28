Piper Sandler lifts Dow Inc. [DOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] jumped around 2.88 points on Monday, while shares priced at $59.69 at the close of the session, up 5.07%. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Dow Leaders Recognized on 2021 HERoes Women Role Model Lists.

Four Dow leaders receive global recognition for championing women in business and driving change for gender diversity in the workplace.

Dow Inc. stock is now 7.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOW Stock saw the intraday high of $60.38 and lowest of $56.88 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 71.38, which means current price is +16.29% above from all time high which was touched on 05/18/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.43M shares, DOW reached a trading volume of 12329616 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dow Inc. [DOW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities dropped their target price from $71 to $68. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for DOW shares from 69 to 64.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 22.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has DOW stock performed recently?

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.25. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -6.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.56 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 61.12, while it was recorded at 57.15 for the last single week of trading, and 61.85 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Dow Inc. [DOW] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.68 and a Gross Margin at +12.49. Dow Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.15.

Return on Total Capital for DOW is now 7.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.94. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.15. Additionally, DOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 144.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Dow Inc. [DOW] managed to generate an average of $34,062 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Dow Inc. [DOW]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

Insider trade positions for Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $30,434 million, or 69.10% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,173,902, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,281,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.18 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.61 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dow Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 738 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 23,825,584 shares. Additionally, 510 investors decreased positions by around 23,859,601 shares, while 244 investors held positions by with 462,185,733 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,870,918 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,655,412 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 3,588,148 shares during the same period.