Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Revenue clocked in at $2.07 billion, down -7.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: OPEN] price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $0.65. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Access Technology Ventures’ Position in Opendoor Tops $1 Billion.

Access increases ownership by $300 million to become the largest shareholder of leading digital platform for residential real estate.

Access Technology Ventures, the venture capital and growth technology investment arm of privately held industrial group Access Industries, announced an additional $300 million purchase of stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN), a leading digital platform for residential real estate.

A sum of 8794111 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.58M shares. Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $21.00 and dropped to a low of $19.77 until finishing in the latest session at $21.00.

The one-year OPEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 32.69. The average equity rating for OPEN stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OPEN shares is $31.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OPEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Opendoor Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on OPEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Opendoor Technologies Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for OPEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.96.

OPEN Stock Performance Analysis:

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, OPEN shares gained by 25.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OPEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.99 for Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.67, while it was recorded at 20.03 for the last single week of trading, and 20.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Opendoor Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Opendoor Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. [OPEN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,700 million, or 63.00% of OPEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OPEN stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 73,620,282, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.00% of the total institutional ownership; VK SERVICES, LLC, holding 46,120,934 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $968.54 million in OPEN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $871.71 million in OPEN stock with ownership of nearly 44.538% of the company’s market capitalization.

167 institutional holders increased their position in Opendoor Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:OPEN] by around 97,502,010 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 43,175,130 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 225,971,784 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 366,648,924 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OPEN stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 32,949,563 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,669,974 shares during the same period.