Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Is Currently 7.44 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE: OXY] price surged by 7.44 percent to reach at $2.09. The company report on August 4, 2021 that Occidental Announces 2nd Quarter 2021 Results.

Occidental (NYSE: OXY) announced its second quarter 2021 financial results. The announcement and financial schedules can be accessed via the Investor Relations section of the company’s website, oxy.com. The earnings release is also available on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s website at sec.gov.

The company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. Eastern/12 p.m. Central. The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157660/e9b4bcb4b8. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the Investor Relations section of the website after the call is completed.

A sum of 26045299 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.99M shares. Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares reached a high of $30.345 and dropped to a low of $29.00 until finishing in the latest session at $30.19.

The one-year OXY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.59. The average equity rating for OXY stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OXY shares is $34.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OXY stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $32 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on June 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $28 to $33, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on OXY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Occidental Petroleum Corporation is set at 1.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for OXY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for OXY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

OXY Stock Performance Analysis:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.49. With this latest performance, OXY shares gained by 25.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 195.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OXY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.27 for Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.85, while it was recorded at 27.69 for the last single week of trading, and 25.57 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Occidental Petroleum Corporation Fundamentals:

Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

OXY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OXY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Occidental Petroleum Corporation go to -5.15%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation [OXY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $19,496 million, or 69.90% of OXY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OXY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 115,401,489, which is approximately -0.474% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 95,647,398 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.89 billion in OXY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.79 billion in OXY stock with ownership of nearly 2.546% of the company’s market capitalization.

342 institutional holders increased their position in Occidental Petroleum Corporation [NYSE:OXY] by around 65,927,301 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 62,637,164 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 517,211,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 645,775,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OXY stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,798,378 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,725,849 shares during the same period.