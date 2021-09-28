New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] fell -89.56% so far this year. What now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] closed the trading session at $1.94 on 09/27/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.82, while the highest price level was $1.96. The company report on September 26, 2021 that New Oriental Announces Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021.

BEIJING, Sept. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-Asia/ New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (“New Oriental” or the “Company”) (NYSE: EDU and SEHK: 9901), the largest provider of private educational services in China, announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 24, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time. The annual report can be accessed on New Oriental’s investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov. New Oriental will provide a hard copy of the annual report containing its audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders and ADS holders upon request.

The Company has also published its annual report for Hong Kong purposes pursuant to the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (“HKEX”), which can be accessed on the Company’s investor relations website at http://investor.neworiental.org as well as the HKEX’s website at http://www.hkexnews.hk.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -89.56 percent and weekly performance of 5.43 percent. The stock has been moved at -85.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -76.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 82.00M shares, EDU reached to a volume of 34228585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $20.10 to $2.50. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $2.40, while Daiwa Securities kept a Neutral rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

EDU stock trade performance evaluation

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.43. With this latest performance, EDU shares dropped by -3.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -85.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -87.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.66 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4210, while it was recorded at 1.9320 for the last single week of trading, and 11.4064 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.15 and a Gross Margin at +55.60. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.55.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now 11.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 57.81. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 43.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.72.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 40.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,376 million, or 80.80% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: DAVIS SELECTED ADVISERS with ownership of 106,357,379, which is approximately 50.784% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 79,190,041 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $153.63 million in EDU stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $152.19 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly -6.437% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 266,884,133 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 338,764,305 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 618,859,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,224,507,572 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 68,115,875 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 102,715,402 shares during the same period.