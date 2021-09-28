Morgan Stanley lifts Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE: LVS] price surged by 2.71 percent to reach at $1.0. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Drop by Drop Grant Recipients Promote Environmental Conservation.

Sands actively supports environmental conservation as part of our commitment to ensuring the long-term environmental health of our regions as sustainable tourism destinations. We do so by practicing responsible development and reducing the impact on our planet. Sharing that commitment with our long-term partner Clean the World, together, we developed the Drop by Drop program in 2020 and have since awarded grants promoting environmental conservation to organizations in the regions we operate: Get Outdoors Nevada, Seven Clean Seas (Singapore), The University of Saint Joseph Macao, and the newest recipient, Conservation International Singapore.

A sum of 10790555 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.19M shares. Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares reached a high of $38.58 and dropped to a low of $36.86 until finishing in the latest session at $37.90.

The one-year LVS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 41.13. The average equity rating for LVS stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LVS shares is $64.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $60 to $40. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on LVS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Las Vegas Sands Corp. is set at 1.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for LVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

LVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.56. With this latest performance, LVS shares dropped by -11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.23 for Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.51, while it was recorded at 36.76 for the last single week of trading, and 53.54 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Las Vegas Sands Corp. Fundamentals:

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. [LVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $10,862 million, or 39.10% of LVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LVS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,141,973, which is approximately 6.394% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 23,597,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $894.33 million in LVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $809.44 million in LVS stock with ownership of nearly 4.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

315 institutional holders increased their position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. [NYSE:LVS] by around 37,593,137 shares. Additionally, 362 investors decreased positions by around 49,808,410 shares, while 107 investors held positions by with 199,184,888 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,586,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LVS stock had 81 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,226,248 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 22,331,423 shares during the same period.