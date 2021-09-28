Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] is -5.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE: MRK] loss -0.34% on the last trading session, reaching $73.36 price per share at the time. The company report on September 27, 2021 that Merck Announces KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Met Primary Endpoint of Overall Survival (OS) in Patients with Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma Previously Treated with Sorafenib.

In Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 Study, KEYTRUDA Showed Statistically Significant Improvement in OS Versus Placebo.

Merck (NYSE: MRK), known as MSD outside the United States and Canada, announced that the Phase 3 KEYNOTE-394 trial investigating KEYTRUDA, Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy, in Asian patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) previously treated with sorafenib met its primary endpoint of overall survival (OS). The study found that treatment with KEYTRUDA plus best supportive care resulted in a statistically significant improvement in OS compared with placebo plus best supportive care. KEYNOTE-394 also met its key secondary endpoints of progression-free survival (PFS) and objective response rate (ORR), with statistically significant improvements for KEYTRUDA compared with placebo. No new safety signals were observed. These results will be presented at an upcoming medical meeting.

Merck & Co. Inc. represents 2.53 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $184.29 billion with the latest information. MRK stock price has been found in the range of $73.34 to $74.2661.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.52M shares, MRK reached a trading volume of 8612311 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRK shares is $93.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Merck & Co. Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Merck & Co. Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Merck & Co. Inc. is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.58.

Trading performance analysis for MRK stock

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.99. With this latest performance, MRK shares dropped by -4.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.72, while it was recorded at 72.81 for the last single week of trading, and 77.03 for the last 200 days.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +73.77. Merck & Co. Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.72.

Return on Total Capital for MRK is now 22.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.93. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.14. Additionally, MRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 105.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK] managed to generate an average of $95,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.55.Merck & Co. Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MRK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Merck & Co. Inc. go to 12.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Merck & Co. Inc. [MRK]

There are presently around $136,996 million, or 74.90% of MRK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MRK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 225,553,790, which is approximately 0.154% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 187,155,493 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.73 billion in MRK stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.37 billion in MRK stock with ownership of nearly 1.229% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Merck & Co. Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,432 institutional holders increased their position in Merck & Co. Inc. [NYSE:MRK] by around 118,492,844 shares. Additionally, 1,081 investors decreased positions by around 113,915,097 shares, while 298 investors held positions by with 1,635,035,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,867,443,216 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MRK stock had 132 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,118,124 shares, while 117 institutional investors sold positions of 4,738,817 shares during the same period.